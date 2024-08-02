Report: Taylor Swift’s “Tortured Poets Department” Earns 13th Week At #1 In US, Stray Kids Remain Sales Champions

After a brief detour, Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” has resumed its run as the #1 album in America.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album generated just shy of 73K units during the July 26-August 1 tracking period. The album generated about 12K of those units from pure sales, with about 60.6K coming from track streams. Track sales contributed a nominal amount of tracking period units.

The overall unit figure ranks as the week’s best, thrusting “Tortured Poets” back to #1 on the chart. The album extends its reign to thirteen non-consecutive weeks.

— Though it cedes the overall throne, Stray Kids’ “Ate” remains the leader in pure album sales. The album sold another 43K traditional copies this week.

“Ate” meanwhile generated 50K in total tracking period consumption, which should slot the album in the #5-7 range on the overall chart.

— Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The weekly winners should be the same, however: “Ate” at #1 on the Top Album Sales listing, and “Tortured Poets” back atop the Billboard 200 overall album chart.