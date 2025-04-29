Ice Spice Shows Off Amazing Body, Poses With Sauce Gardner In New Photo Dump

Ice Spice’s latest Instagram dump is anything but a throwaway.

The multi-post gallery finds the music star looking fantastic in numerous outfits, several of which show off her famously curvy body. One shot, a mirror selfie, also finds Ice Spice posing with New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

The picture seemingly represents a “hard launch” for the rumored couple.

Between the sexy photos and the newsworthy relationship update, the post has unsurprisingly attracted mammoth engagement. The post already has over 500K likes and nearly 7K comments.

A look at Ice Spice’s latest social offering follows (note: because the content has been age-restricted, the embed is no longer displaying correctly below. Clicking “Visit Instagram” will, however, successfully open the full post).