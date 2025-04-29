in Hot On Social

Ice Spice Shows Off Amazing Body, Poses With Sauce Gardner In New Photo Dump

The rap artist looks fantastic in her latest Instagram post.

Ice Spice shares a sexy -- and newsworthy - photo dump on Instagram | Via @icespice

Ice Spice’s latest Instagram dump is anything but a throwaway.

The multi-post gallery finds the music star looking fantastic in numerous outfits, several of which show off her famously curvy body. One shot, a mirror selfie, also finds Ice Spice posing with New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

The picture seemingly represents a “hard launch” for the rumored couple.

Between the sexy photos and the newsworthy relationship update, the post has unsurprisingly attracted mammoth engagement. The post already has over 500K likes and nearly 7K comments.

A look at Ice Spice’s latest social offering follows (note: because the content has been age-restricted, the embed is no longer displaying correctly below. Clicking “Visit Instagram” will, however, successfully open the full post).

ice spicesauce gardner

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

