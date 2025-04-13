Marissa Ayers Celebrates Birthday, Coachella With Stunning Festival Look

Social media star Marissa Ayers has delivered a style slay at so many functions, and she kept that trend alive at Coachella.
Simultaneously celebrating the music festival and her twenty-second birthday, Marissa looked absolutely incredible in a pink outfit.
Photos of the look, which was among the standout ensembles even at a year when so many creators, entertainers, and models brought their A game from a fashion standpoint, drove a Sunday afternoon Instagram post. That post proved immediately resonant, amassing 5K likes in less than 25 minutes.
