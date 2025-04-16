ENHYPEN Performs On Wednesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

After taking the stage at this past weekend’s Coachella festival, the members of ENHYPEN make a high-profile US television appearance.

The group performs on Wednesday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” The performance, that of their song “Loose,” appears as part of an episode that also features Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Antony Starr, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, Christopher Farrar, and Sabrina Impacciatore of the recently released “G20.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air during the day on Wednesday. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy first-look photos from the taping: