in TV News

ENHYPEN Performs On Wednesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

The popular group takes the stage on the daytime talk show.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3148, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

After taking the stage at this past weekend’s Coachella festival, the members of ENHYPEN make a high-profile US television appearance.

The group performs on Wednesday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” The performance, that of their song “Loose,” appears as part of an episode that also features Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Antony Starr, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, Christopher Farrar, and Sabrina Impacciatore of the recently released “G20.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air during the day on Wednesday. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy first-look photos from the taping:

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3148, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3148, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3148, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3148, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3148, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3148, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3148, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3148, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3148, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3148, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

enhypenthe Jennifer Hudson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Ariana Grande’s “Twilight Zone” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song