Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Returns To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary, Earns 5th Week On Top

The song last ruled the chart in mid-September.

Epitomizing the notion of longevity, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” has remained near the top of the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart since last holding the #1 spot in September.

This week, it actually returns to #1 on the listing.

Indeed, the “Short n’ Sweet” smash rises two places to the chart’s pinnacle — more than seven months after last ruling the chart.

Celebrating a fifth overall week at #1, “Espresso” garnered 4,887 spins during the April 20-26 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 228.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile,” an enduring hit in its own right, drops one spot to #2. Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” rises a level to #3, as Lola Young’s “Messy” ascends two places to #4. Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” concurrently slides three spots to #5.

