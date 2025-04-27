Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” Returns To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary, Earns 5th Week On Top

Epitomizing the notion of longevity, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” has remained near the top of the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart since last holding the #1 spot in September.

This week, it actually returns to #1 on the listing.

Indeed, the “Short n’ Sweet” smash rises two places to the chart’s pinnacle — more than seven months after last ruling the chart.

Celebrating a fifth overall week at #1, “Espresso” garnered 4,887 spins during the April 20-26 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 228.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile,” an enduring hit in its own right, drops one spot to #2. Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” rises a level to #3, as Lola Young’s “Messy” ascends two places to #4. Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” concurrently slides three spots to #5.