Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Remains #1 At Country Radio, Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Chart

Simultaneously reigning across multiple Mediabase airplay charts is an impressive achievement in any context. Doing so at two formats not known for meaningful overlap solidifies a song as a radio phenomenon.

That is exactly what Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” does this week, retaining its #1 position on the Mediabase country radio singles chart while rising two spots to #1 on the rhythmic radio listing.

— “A Bar Song” scores a second week atop the country chart due to chart points. It also ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the July 28-August 3 tracking period, receiving ~9,540 spins (+303) and ~39.01 million audience impressions.

— On the rhythmic front, “A Bar Song” garnered ~5,647 spins during the tracking period (+250).

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” drops a spot to #2, while Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” slides one level to #3. Eminem’s “Houdini” holds at #4, and Tinashe’s “Nasty” ascends one level to #5.