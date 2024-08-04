in Music News

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Remains #1 At Country Radio, Reaches #1 On Rhythmic Chart

“A Bar Song” further solidifies itself as one of the year’s biggest hits.

A Bar Song video screenshot (EMPIRE)

Simultaneously reigning across multiple Mediabase airplay charts is an impressive achievement in any context. Doing so at two formats not known for meaningful overlap solidifies a song as a radio phenomenon.

That is exactly what Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” does this week, retaining its #1 position on the Mediabase country radio singles chart while rising two spots to #1 on the rhythmic radio listing.

— “A Bar Song” scores a second week atop the country chart due to chart points. It also ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the July 28-August 3 tracking period, receiving ~9,540 spins (+303) and ~39.01 million audience impressions.

— On the rhythmic front, “A Bar Song” garnered ~5,647 spins during the tracking period (+250).

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” drops a spot to #2, while Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” slides one level to #3. Eminem’s “Houdini” holds at #4, and Tinashe’s “Nasty” ascends one level to #5.

a bar song (tipsy)Eminemkendrick lamarshaboozeytinasheTommy richman

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Report: Taylor Swift’s “Tortured Poets Department” Earns 13th Week At #1 In US, Stray Kids Remain Sales Champions

Becky Hill’s “Outside Of Love” Officially Reaches #1 At Dance Radio