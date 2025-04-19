Morgan Wallen & Post Malone’s “I Ain’t Comin’ Back” Debuts At #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

Last year, Morgan Wallen and Post Malone collaborated for the megahit “I Need Some Help” on the latter’s debut country album.

This week, the pair reconnected to release “I Ain’t Comin’ Back.” The single appears on Wallen’s forthcoming studio album “I’m The Problem,” which is widely expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

The song itself also proved resonant, earning #1 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, April 18.

“I Ain’t Comin’ Back” received 1.96 million American streams on Friday, giving it a cushion of more than 450K over the day’s #2 song.

Though comparatively more popular in the United States, “I Ain’t Comin’ Back” still ranked as Friday’s top global debut. It earned #18 on the worldwide chart with 2.88 million.

“I’m The Problem” releases on May 16.