Ava Rose Giannini Stuns On Runway For CLJ Paris During Los Angeles Fashion Week

The star model and social creator was a standout at LA Fashion Week.

Ava Rose Giannini walks the runway during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By The Bureau

A rising social star with 200K followers across Instagram and TikTok, Ava Rose Giannini has also been proving herself to be a force on the runway.

She continued that trend earlier this month as part of Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By The Bureau.

While showcasing a casual yet striking ensemble for CLJ Paris, the model looked beautiful — and walked with undeniable poise and command.

She was one of several emerging and established models to turn heads during The Bureau’s LAFW shows; the event itself put the spotlight on a diverse array of emerging designers. Photos follow, courtesy of The Bureau.

Ava Rose Giannini walks the runway during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By The Bureau
Ava Rose Giannini walks the runway during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By The Bureau
Ava Rose Giannini walks the runway during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By The Bureau
Ava Rose Giannini walks the runway during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By The Bureau
Ava Rose Giannini walks the runway during Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By The Bureau

