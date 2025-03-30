Ava Rose Giannini Stuns On Runway For CLJ Paris During Los Angeles Fashion Week

A rising social star with 200K followers across Instagram and TikTok, Ava Rose Giannini has also been proving herself to be a force on the runway.

She continued that trend earlier this month as part of Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By The Bureau.

While showcasing a casual yet striking ensemble for CLJ Paris, the model looked beautiful — and walked with undeniable poise and command.

She was one of several emerging and established models to turn heads during The Bureau’s LAFW shows; the event itself put the spotlight on a diverse array of emerging designers. Photos follow, courtesy of The Bureau.