Red Carpet Look: Azzi Fudd Accompanies #1 Pick Paige Bueckers At 2025 WNBA Draft On ESPN

The friends and National Champion teammates attended Monday’s draft.

The Shed: Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers during the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm. (Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

ESPN’s live coverage of the 2025 WNBA Draft started at 7:30PM, and Paige Bueckers was unsurprisingly selected as the first pick.

The immensely popular, dynamically talented Bueckers indeed landed with the Dallas Wings.

The milestone career moment came just a little more than a week after Bueckers achieved another career milestone: a National Championship as part of the University of Connecticut.

As she celebrated her ascent into professional basketball, Bueckers had in-person support from some UConn teammates. That included Azzi Fudd, who also posed with Bueckers for a red carpet photo.

ESPN is handling Monday’s ongoing draft broadcast, with acclaimed commentary crew Ryan Ruocco and Rebecca Lobo at the helm. In support of the broadcast, the network shared photos of both women’s red carpet arrival.

The Shed: Azzi Fudd during the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
The Shed: Azzi Fudd during the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
The Shed: Azzi Fudd during the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
The Shed: Paige Bueckers during the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
The Shed: Paige Bueckers during the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
The Shed: Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers during the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
The Shed: Paige Bueckers during the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
The Shed: Paige Bueckers during the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
The Shed: Paige Bueckers during the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
The Shed: Paige Bueckers during the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)
The Shed: Paige Bueckers during the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.
(Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images)

