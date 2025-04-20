Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Luther” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have ruled multiple formats of radio over the past year. This week, that impressive run results in #1 on yet another airplay chart.

The artists’ “luther” officially ascends to #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, winning a close race over Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club.”

Up one place from last week’s position, “luther” claims #1 thanks to the ~14,846 spins it received during the April 13-19 tracking period (+976). “Pink Pony Club,” which received ~14,795 spins, drops a spot to #2.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” holds at #3, while Lola Young’s “Messy” rises a place to #4. Down one level, Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” settles for #5.