Lainey Hayden Stunned Throughout Miami Art Week, Closing 2024 As Undeniable Runway Force

Lainey Hayden looked amazing throughout the final Art Hearts Fashion event of the year.

Lainey Hayden for Diyanni Surf at Miami Art Week by Hunter Valentino (Courtesy of Designing The District)

Lainey Hayden spent 2024 solidifying herself as a major runway force. A consistent standout at Art Hearts Fashion events in major cities, Lainey proved equally and immensely alluring whether showcasing elegant formal wear or edgy swim styles.

Fittingly, she maintained that standout status as the final Art Hearts Fashion series of the year.

Walking at numerous venues like the Gale Hotel and The Vessel, while supporting designers like Diyanni Surf, Isabel Original, Mister Triple X, M. Julcahuanca, and Dumebi, Lainey looked positively stunning. She was a highlight of the shows – and a major contributor to Miami Art Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion being such a memorable finish to 2024.

As the new year arrives, one has every reason to assume Lainey Hayden will become an even bigger factor in the fashion world. One also has every reason to believe Art Hearts Fashion events will continue to be a haven for the most captivating designers and models.

Photos follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.

Lainey Hayden for Diyanni Surf at Miami Art Week by Arun Nevader/Getty Images + Art Hearts Fashion (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Lainey Hayden for Diyanni Surf at Miami Art Week by Arun Nevader/Getty Images + Art Hearts Fashion (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Lainey Hayden for Isabel Original at Miami Art Week by Arun Nevader/Getty Images + Art Hearts Fashion (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Lainey Hayden for Isabel Original at Miami Art Week by Arun Nevader/Getty Images + Art Hearts Fashion (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Lainey Hayden for Mister Triple X at Miami Art Week by Arun Nevader/Getty Images + Art Hearts Fashion (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Lainey Hayden for Mister Triple X at Miami Art Week by Arun Nevader/Getty Images + Art Hearts Fashion (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Lainey Hayden for Diyanni Surf at Miami Art Week by Hunter Valentino (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Lainey Hayden for Mister Triple X at Miami Art Week by Chi-ta Tsai (Courtesy of Designing The District)

 

Lainey Hayden for M. Julcahuanca at Miami Art Week by Ronnie Kibler / Paradigm x Photography (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Lainey Hayden for Mister Triple X at Miami Art Week by Ronnie Kibler / Paradigm x Photography (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Lainey Hayden for Mister Triple X at Miami Art Week by Ronnie Kibler / Paradigm x Photography (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Lainey Hayden for Mister Triple X at Miami Art Week by Ronnie Kibler / Paradigm x Photography (Courtesy of Designing The District)
Lainey Hayden for Dumebi at Miami Art Week by Ronnie Kibler / Paradigm x Photography (Courtesy of Designing The District)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

