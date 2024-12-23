Lainey Hayden Stunned Throughout Miami Art Week, Closing 2024 As Undeniable Runway Force

Lainey Hayden spent 2024 solidifying herself as a major runway force. A consistent standout at Art Hearts Fashion events in major cities, Lainey proved equally and immensely alluring whether showcasing elegant formal wear or edgy swim styles.

Fittingly, she maintained that standout status as the final Art Hearts Fashion series of the year.

Walking at numerous venues like the Gale Hotel and The Vessel, while supporting designers like Diyanni Surf, Isabel Original, Mister Triple X, M. Julcahuanca, and Dumebi, Lainey looked positively stunning. She was a highlight of the shows – and a major contributor to Miami Art Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion being such a memorable finish to 2024.

As the new year arrives, one has every reason to assume Lainey Hayden will become an even bigger factor in the fashion world. One also has every reason to believe Art Hearts Fashion events will continue to be a haven for the most captivating designers and models.

Photos follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.