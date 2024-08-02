JADE’s “Angel Of My Dreams” Scores Top Spot On Spotify’s Pop Rising Playlist

JADE’s solo journey has been generating considerable enthusiasm, and that excitement has led to a prime position on a key Spotify playlist.

“Angel Of My Dreams,” the artist’s debut single away from Little Mix, has earned the #1 position on Spotify’s Pop Rising playlist. JADE, further, appears in the playlist’s cover image as of Friday, August 2.

“Angel Of My Dreams” has received over 10 million streams since its release two weeks ago, and the playlist spot should only amplify its success.

Other Top 5 entries on Pop Rising include Charli XCX’s “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” (#2), Quavo & Lana Del Rey’s “Tough” (#3), Jessie Murph & Teddy Swims’ “Dirty” (#4), and Maren Morris’ “push me over” (#5).