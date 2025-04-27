in Music News

Cole Swindell’s “Forever To Me” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

“Forever To Me” earns the top spot at country radio.

Cole Swindell - Forever To Me audio cover | Warner Music Nashville/YouTube

Cole Swindell’s “Forever To Me” officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, the song seizes the throne from John Morgan’s “Friends Like That (featuring Jason Aldean).” That song falls out of the Top on this week’s edition of the chart.

Along with ruling for chart points, “Forever To Me” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the April 20-26 tracking period. It received ~8,987 spins during the April 20-26 tracking period.

First released as a single last year, “Forever To Me” will appear on Swindell’s forthcoming studio album “Spanish Moss.”

