Ethel Cain’s “Preacher’s Daughter” Earns #1 On Billboard Top Album Sales, #10 On Billboard 200

From a cultural and artistic standpoint, Ethel Cain’s “Preacher’s Daughter” had undoubtedly made a major impact in the time since its May 2022 release. From a chart standpoint, however, it had never graced the Billboard Top Album Sales or 200 charts.

That changes this week, as the album debuts at #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. Fueled almost entirely by the long-awaited vinyl release, “Preacher’s Daughter” sold 37K copies during the April 4-10 tracking period.

With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 39K in total tracking period activity. That yields a #10 bow on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Preacher’s Daughter” was a critical sensation during its release year, earning a spot on numerous high-profile year-end lists. It also solidified Ethel Cain as a major alt-pop force.