SZA’s “SOS” Returns To #1 On US Album Chart, Earning 171K Units Following “Lana” Deluxe Reissue

The album celebrates an eleventh week at #1.

SZA - SOS: Lana cover | RCA

Across 2022 and 2023, SZA’s “SOS” earned ten weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200. This week, the album will return to that pinnacle position.

Powered by the release of the “Lana” deluxe reissue, SZA will reclaim #1 on the overall listing. The return will come courtesy of what Hits Daily Double reports as 171K US units during the December 20-26 tracking period.

Hits notes that “SOS” generated 162K of those units from track streams. Just over 8K came from pure album sales, while track sales contributed 1K.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s more specific data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits. The overall outcome will nonetheless be the same. Though the tracking period is fully within 2024, the corresponding Billboard 200 chart will actually be dated January 4, 2025.

sossza

