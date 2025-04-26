Chandler Kinney, Meg Donnelly Spotted At NYLON Desert Disco Presented By Coach (Special Look)

The party still rages on in the California desert, with the country-themed Stagecoach Festival moving into the Coachella locale this weekend.

NYLON also continues to maintain its music festival presence, courtesy of its first-ever NYLON Desert Disco Presented By Coach event.

Held at Maraza in Thermal, CA, the event featured DJing from Xandra, Mojave Grey, Kozlow, and MC4D, as well as a surprise performance from rising country star Tucker Wetmore.

The VIP guest list included “Zombies” franchise co-stars Chandler Kinney and Meg Donnelly, who offered their own takes on country festival fashion.

Photos from their time at the event follow, courtesy of NYLON.