Chandler Kinney, Meg Donnelly Spotted At NYLON Desert Disco Presented By Coach (Special Look)

The “Zombies” franchise co-stars appeared at the Stagecoach weekend event.

Chandler Kinney, Meg Donnelly at NYLON Desert Disco Presented By Coach | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

The party still rages on in the California desert, with the country-themed Stagecoach Festival moving into the Coachella locale this weekend.

NYLON also continues to maintain its music festival presence, courtesy of its first-ever NYLON Desert Disco Presented By Coach event.

Held at Maraza in Thermal, CA, the event featured DJing from Xandra, Mojave Grey, Kozlow, and MC4D, as well as a surprise performance from rising country star Tucker Wetmore.

The VIP guest list included “Zombies” franchise co-stars Chandler Kinney and Meg Donnelly, who offered their own takes on country festival fashion.

Photos from their time at the event follow, courtesy of NYLON.

Chandler Kinney, Meg Donnelly at NYLON Desert Disco Presented By Coach | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com
Chandler Kinney at NYLON Desert Disco Presented By Coach | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com
Chandler Kinney at NYLON Desert Disco Presented By Coach | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com
Meg Donnelly at NYLON Desert Disco Presented By Coach | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com
Meg Donnelly at NYLON Desert Disco Presented By Coach | Jojo Korsh/BFA.com
Meg Donnelly at NYLON Desert Disco Presented By Coach | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com
Meg Donnelly at NYLON Desert Disco Presented By Coach | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

