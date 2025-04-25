in TV News

“Unrivaled” Founders Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart Attend Time100 Gala; ABC Special Airs May 4

The professional basketball stars made this year’s list.

TIME100: THE WORLD’S MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE - For the sixth year in a row, TIME Studios and ABC will present the 2025 “TIME100: The World's Most Influential People” primetime television special bringing viewers inside the 19th annual TIME100 Gala, airing Sunday, May 4 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, which will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. (Getty Images) NAPHEESA COLLIER

In celebration of their founding of 3-on-3 professional women’s basketball league “Unrivaled,” Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart made the annual Time100 list.

In celebration of those on the list, Time held a special gala Thursday night.

The 19th annual Time100 gala featured numerous honorees and celebrities, including the aforementioned Collier and Stewart. An ABC special chronicling the event will air at 10PM ET on May 4.

Ahead of the airing, ABC shared photos of Collier and Stewart on the red carpet. Stewart was accompanied by her wife and former professional basketball player Marta Xargay Casademont.

NAPHEESA COLLIER

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

