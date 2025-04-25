“Unrivaled” Founders Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart Attend Time100 Gala; ABC Special Airs May 4

In celebration of their founding of 3-on-3 professional women’s basketball league “Unrivaled,” Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart made the annual Time100 list.

In celebration of those on the list, Time held a special gala Thursday night.

The 19th annual Time100 gala featured numerous honorees and celebrities, including the aforementioned Collier and Stewart. An ABC special chronicling the event will air at 10PM ET on May 4.

Ahead of the airing, ABC shared photos of Collier and Stewart on the red carpet. Stewart was accompanied by her wife and former professional basketball player Marta Xargay Casademont.