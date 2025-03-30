in Runway

Saburi Sai Makes Runway Statement During CLJ Paris Show At Los Angeles Fashion Week

The model was a standout in a striking orange and blue dress at the March LAFW event.

Saburi Sai walks the runway during LA Fashion Week Powered By The Bureau | Lance Andrews, The Bureau Fashion Week

In another demonstration of her potential to be a major runway star, model Saburi Sai made a big statement at Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By The Bureau.

Walking during the CLJ Paris show, Saburi demonstrated undeniable poise and elegance in front of the audience of fashion industry members and aficionados. Rocking a striking orange and blue dress, the model unquestionably emerged as an event standout.

Emphasizing emerging designers, The Bureau’s take on LAFW took place at The Lot at Formosa earlier this March. Photos from Saburi’s time on the runway follow, courtesy of The Bureau.

Saburi Sai walks the runway during LA Fashion Week Powered By The Bureau | Lance Andrews, The Bureau Fashion Week
Saburi Sai walks the runway during LA Fashion Week Powered By The Bureau | Lance Andrews, The Bureau Fashion Week
Saburi Sai walks the runway during LA Fashion Week Powered By The Bureau | Lance Andrews, The Bureau Fashion Week
Saburi Sai walks the runway during LA Fashion Week Powered By The Bureau | Lance Andrews, The Bureau Fashion Week

saburi sai

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

JENNIE Receives Global Force Award At Billboard Women In Music Ceremony (Special Look)

Ava Rose Giannini Stuns On Runway For CLJ Paris During Los Angeles Fashion Week