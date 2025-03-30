Saburi Sai Makes Runway Statement During CLJ Paris Show At Los Angeles Fashion Week

In another demonstration of her potential to be a major runway star, model Saburi Sai made a big statement at Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By The Bureau.
Walking during the CLJ Paris show, Saburi demonstrated undeniable poise and elegance in front of the audience of fashion industry members and aficionados. Rocking a striking orange and blue dress, the model unquestionably emerged as an event standout.
Emphasizing emerging designers, The Bureau’s take on LAFW took place at The Lot at Formosa earlier this March. Photos from Saburi’s time on the runway follow, courtesy of The Bureau.
