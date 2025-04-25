Sab Zada Looks Gorgeous In Denim On Red Carpet For Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Daily Front Row’s Ninth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards unsurprisingly attracted an array of stunning industry notables — who rocked stunning looks.
From a red carpet impact perspective, Sab Zada was one of the night’s standouts.
The model and social sensation looked absolutely beautiful in a denim number at the event, which was presented in partnership by MILLY.
Celebrating the “best in fashion and beauty, bringing together Hollywood visionaries for an unforgettable evening of glitz and glamour,” the event took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Thursday. Photos of Sab Zada’s red carpet look follow, courtesy of Michele Marie PR, MILLY, and Daily Front Row.
