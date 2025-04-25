in Culture News

Sab Zada Looks Gorgeous In Denim On Red Carpet For Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards

The creator and social sensation wowed at the event.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Sab Zada attends The Daily Front Row's Ninth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 24, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

Daily Front Row’s Ninth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards unsurprisingly attracted an array of stunning industry notables — who rocked stunning looks.

From a red carpet impact perspective, Sab Zada was one of the night’s standouts.

The model and social sensation looked absolutely beautiful in a denim number at the event, which was presented in partnership by MILLY.

Celebrating the “best in fashion and beauty, bringing together Hollywood visionaries for an unforgettable evening of glitz and glamour,” the event took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Thursday. Photos of Sab Zada’s red carpet look follow, courtesy of Michele Marie PR, MILLY, and Daily Front Row.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

