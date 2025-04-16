Sophie Thatcher Talks Dogz, Yellowjackets, Music Inspirations, More On “Therapuss” Podcast (Watch Now)

On the heels of the season three “Yellowjackets” finale, star Sophie Thatcher made an appearance on Jake Shane’s “Therapuss” podcast.

The buzzy actress talked about numerous topics, including her encounter with fan theories about the Showtime series. She also reflected on her relationship with Juliette Lewis, who played the adult version of her character on the show.

Other topics included her time playing the Dogz video game on set, her music career including artistic inspirations, and her experience dealing with anxiety.

Key quotes from the interview follow, courtesy of an official press release. An embed of the full episode is also available below:

At 5:10 on ‘Yellowjackets’: “I brought not my Nintendo Switch but my Nintendo, do you remember that game Dogz with a Z. Nintendo Dogz! Yeah, so I would play that cause that was my therapy, and I was like turn it off.” Jake asks, “Did you play it on the DS?” Sophie replies, “I play it on a DS. I got it off eBay but that was kind of my way of shutting off.”

At 16:00 on craziest ‘Yellowjackets’ theory: “I don’t really pay attention to that. I mean I was on Reddit the first season and all I saw was her roots. She doesn’t have roots and all they would talk about was my hair. I was like just pay attention to my acting. But it was wig because the time it was just like the time was hard to, my hair was really short, and they had to show time yada yada so I wore a wig. And all the comments were on that so I was like ‘god Damit, I can’t win.’” […] “That’s when I stopped my Reddit phase.”

At 29:45 on making music: “It’s different. There are a lot of similarities. I feel like music is still so foreign to me that it’s more exciting whereas I’ve been acting since I was three years old. I’ve been acting professionally since I was ten. Started with theater so it’s still foreign to me but I have a good sense of what to expect usually when I go into a project. But with music I haven’t even done live shows yet. It’s kind of just a very internal process that when it’s shared it’s way more scary. And I was releasing the songs as I was shooting ‘Yellowjackets’ and I was so much more stressed out about that over shooting.” […] “It’s not my story which people assume a lot of the time that I am Natalie which is interesting but kind of you know it’s going to happen if that’s your first role in anything. But with music it’s my first love. I feel so much more passionately about it. I look up to musicians where it’s like with actors I never really fangirl over actors because I mean I have my inspirations of course and I look up to people but with musicians it’s this other realm of tapping you know into something really, it’s different. It’s very different to me. “

At 31:21 on who are the musicians she looks up to: “A lot of them are gone now. Elliot Smith is my number one. I have an Elliott Smith tattoo, Fiona Apple, Arthur Russell, Cass McCombs, so many people.”

At 36:34 on Juliette Lewis: “We do talk a lot. I saw her at this Wildfire Benefit show, and I’d never seen her play live. And she’s crazy, she’s a rockstar, she’s like Mick Jagger. That was fun to see her live, but I haven’t seen her in a while. And I miss her, and I definitely feel, it’s interesting watching the show now and feeling the loss of her presence. Because she really does, she fulfills Natalie. She is so much.” Jake asks, “Was it hard to shoot without her? Well not hard but?” Sophie replies, “It was hard to watch without her. Cause it was hard to get I mean I’ve read the scripts, but you can feel the weight of her not being there because she has so much. She’s such a rich actor and has so much presence onscreen. That of course when you lose an actor like that you feel that. And I feel like, obviously she’s the other half but she’s the other Natalie, she’s such a different Natalie and it’s so interesting to see the comparison between the two of us that to lose that was sad but also, I had to get used to it at some point. A couple episodes in I was like ‘oh she’s not coming back.’”

At 40:00 on anxiety: “I have a lot of f*cking anxiety, and I get. Well, I get the weird derealization sh*t which is of course, I don’t even want to talk about it or else you start feeling it, where’s it’s my hand and I do that, I have that a lot when I’m doing Q&A’s and when there’s an audience.” […] “I always have panic attacks at the airport. It’s always when I’m going through security, and I’m not used to getting recognized, but I’ve been getting recognized always when I’m going through security.”