Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” received a hearty round of hellos at pop radio this week, ranking as the format’s most added song.

“Nice To Meet You” landed at 52 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, a count that convincingly ranks as the week’s best.

Ariana Grande’s “twilight zone,” which landed on 27 new playlists, takes second on the Mediabase pop add board.

Bad Bunny’s “EoO” lands in third with 26 new pickups, while an add count of 18 positions Sabrina Carpenter’s “Busy Woman” in fourth.

Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not” takes fifth with 17 new adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Shinedown’s “Three Six Five” (15 adds, 6th-most), Miley Cyrus’ “End Of The World” (14 adds, 7th-most, tie), SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” (14 adds, 7th-most, tie), Michael Gilas’ “Can’t Hide Beautiful” (12 adds, 9th-most), and Drake’s “Nokia” (11 adds, 10th-most).