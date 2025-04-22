in Music News

Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Nice To Meet You” tops the pop radio add board.

Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You video screenshots | RCA

Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” received a hearty round of hellos at pop radio this week, ranking as the format’s most added song.

“Nice To Meet You” landed at 52 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, a count that convincingly ranks as the week’s best.

Ariana Grande’s “twilight zone,” which landed on 27 new playlists, takes second on the Mediabase pop add board.

Bad Bunny’s “EoO” lands in third with 26 new pickups, while an add count of 18 positions Sabrina Carpenter’s “Busy Woman” in fourth.

Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not” takes fifth with 17 new adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Shinedown’s “Three Six Five” (15 adds, 6th-most), Miley Cyrus’ “End Of The World” (14 adds, 7th-most, tie), SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” (14 adds, 7th-most, tie), Michael Gilas’ “Can’t Hide Beautiful” (12 adds, 9th-most), and Drake’s “Nokia” (11 adds, 10th-most).

ariana grandebad bunnyDrakekendrick lamarMichael gilasMiley Cyrusmyles smithnice to meet youravyn lenaesabrina carpentershinedownsza

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Earns 26th Week At # 1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart