David Guetta & Sia’s “Beautiful People” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

The high-profile collaboration ascends to #1 at dance.

David Guetta & Sia - Beautiful People | Warner

No strangers to high-profile dance collaborations, David Guetta and Sia this week solidify the legacy for another joint release.

Their “Beautiful People” rises three spots to #1 on the Mediabase dance radio chart.

“Beautiful People” received ~749 spins during the April 20-26 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 158.

Up one spot, Armin van Buuren, Norma Jean Martine, Lawrent & Alok’s “Euphoria” earns #2. Tiesto’s “I Follow Rivers (featuring Oaks)” concurrently moves up two places to #3.

Austin Millz & Kah-lo’s “Hot & Mysterious” drops from #1 to #4, and Will Sass’ “Into The Blue (featuring kamille)” descends three places to #5.

