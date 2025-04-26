Morgan Riddle Looks Beautiful At NYLON Desert Disco Presented By Coach Party (Special Look)

In her Instagram bio, Morgan Riddle notes that while she is not cool, her outfits are.

The Internet personality brought at least one of those cool looks to Stagecoach weekend, where she appeared at the NYLON Desert Disco Presented By Coach event.

Headlined by a DJ set from Xandra, the Friday celebration brought a variety of country music stars, entertainment notables, and social standouts to Maraza in Thermal, CA. Riddle looked characteristically beautiful at the high-profile event.

This marked the first Desert Disco party from NYLON, which has maintained an annual presence in the desert for the iconic Coachella festival. Photos of Morgan’s time at the party follow.