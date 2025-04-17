in Hot On Social

Auli’i Cravalho Shares Breathtaking New Bikini Pictures, Scores Massive Social Engagement

The post is approaching 100K likes.

Auli'i Cravalho looks incredible in the sun in a new series of Instagram photos | Via @auliicravalho

Providing a reminder for those who “forgot what I look like in the sun,” Auli’i Cravalho shared a trio of stunning bikini pictures Wednesday evening.

Delivered in an Instagram gallery, the photos find the “Moana” actress showcasing undeniable joy — and an undeniably amazing bikini body.

Given how great she looks, it should come as no surprise that the photos are proving resonant from an engagement standpoint. The post had already amassed 96K likes by midnight Thursday, surpassing many of her recent social offerings

In addition to showering the post with likes, viewers also provided an outpouring of favorable comments.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

