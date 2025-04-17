Auli’i Cravalho Shares Breathtaking New Bikini Pictures, Scores Massive Social Engagement

Providing a reminder for those who “forgot what I look like in the sun,” Auli’i Cravalho shared a trio of stunning bikini pictures Wednesday evening.

Delivered in an Instagram gallery, the photos find the “Moana” actress showcasing undeniable joy — and an undeniably amazing bikini body.

Given how great she looks, it should come as no surprise that the photos are proving resonant from an engagement standpoint. The post had already amassed 96K likes by midnight Thursday, surpassing many of her recent social offerings

In addition to showering the post with likes, viewers also provided an outpouring of favorable comments.