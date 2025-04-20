Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Earns 26th Week At # 1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

When it comes to YouTube, the last half of the year has belonged to Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.”

The music video has known nothing other than #1 on the platform’s Global Music Videos Chart; this week, that reign reaches a 26th consecutive week.

“APT.” received another 34.8 million views during the April 11-17 tracking period. Though off its peak, the figure remains impressive by any standard — let alone for a video that has spent so long on top.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “APT.” received another 57.2 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. That results in another week at #2 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, trailing Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile.”