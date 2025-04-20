in Music News

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Earns 26th Week At # 1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The collaboration has spent a half year atop the listing.

Bruno Mars and Rose in APT. | Video screenshot | Atlantic

When it comes to YouTube, the last half of the year has belonged to Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.”

The music video has known nothing other than #1 on the platform’s Global Music Videos Chart; this week, that reign reaches a 26th consecutive week.

“APT.” received another 34.8 million views during the April 11-17 tracking period. Though off its peak, the figure remains impressive by any standard — let alone for a video that has spent so long on top.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “APT.” received another 57.2 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. That results in another week at #2 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, trailing Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile.”

apt.Bruno Marsrose

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Luther” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio