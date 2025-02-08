Kassandra Marie Crespo Stuns On Another Runway, Looking Incredible For Mia Swimwear During NYFW

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: A model walks the runway for Mia Swimwear during Runway 7 Fall/Winter Collection at Sony Hall on February 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Runway 7)
As complimentary as it was, Headline Planet’s
feature on Kassandra Marie Crespo’s 2024 New York Fashion Week appearance barely scratched the surface of her impact as a runway model.
She has quite simply proven herself to be a runway force, wowing for a variety of designers across numerous cities.
She continued that impressive run at the February 2025 iteration of New York Fashion Week, stunning on the runway for Mia Swimwear.
Kassandra looked fantastic in her black swimsuit, ranking as a highlight at a Runway 7 event that included a wide array of well-known models and creators rocking striking designs.
Photo highlights from her time at the show follow, courtesy of TARA Ink and Runway 7.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: A model walks the runway for Mia Swimwear during Runway 7 Fall/Winter Collection at Sony Hall on February 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Runway 7)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: A model walks the runway for Mia Swimwear during Runway 7 Fall/Winter Collection at Sony Hall on February 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Runway 7)
kassandra marie crespo nyfw
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…