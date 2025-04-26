Lorde’s “What Was That” Reaches #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

After debuting at #3 on Thursday, Lorde’s “What Was That” soared to #1 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, April 25.

The eagerly anticipated new single received 1.57 million American streams on Friday, besting the 1.42 million achieved by Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s #2-ranked “luther.” The count also represents a near-300K increase over the Lorde single’s debut Thursday mark.

“What Was That” is faring proportionately well in the United States, though it is still attracting ample global interest. Credited with 4.23 million worldwide streams, it rises to #5 on the Global Spotify Chart for April 25.

“What Was That,” Lorde’s first major release in almost four years, marks the start of a new era of music.