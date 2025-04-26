in Music News, New Music

Lorde’s “What Was That” Reaches #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

The new Lorde single rises to the top of the Spotify chart.

Lorde by Thistle Brown, courtesy of Republic

After debuting at #3 on Thursday, Lorde’s “What Was That” soared to #1 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, April 25.

The eagerly anticipated new single received 1.57 million American streams on Friday, besting the 1.42 million achieved by Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s #2-ranked “luther.” The count also represents a near-300K increase over the Lorde single’s debut Thursday mark.

“What Was That” is faring proportionately well in the United States, though it is still attracting ample global interest. Credited with 4.23 million worldwide streams, it rises to #5 on the Global Spotify Chart for April 25.

“What Was That,” Lorde’s first major release in almost four years, marks the start of a new era of music.

