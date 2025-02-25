in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Tate McRae’s “So Close To What” Projected For #1 With 60K US Sales, 150K Total US Units

Tate McRae will secure her first career #1 album in the US.

Tate McRae - Revolving Door video screenshot | RCA

Tate McRae’s “So Close To What” is headed for a #1 debut in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the artist’s well-received third studio album should generate 60K in pure US album sales during the February 21-27 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may debut with 150K in total first-week US units.

Both figures will be the week’s best, earning McRae #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts.

“I Used To Think I Could Fly” and “Think Later,” McRae’s previous studio releases, both started at #3 on the Billboard 200.

so close to whattate mcrae

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco & Gracie Abrams’ “Call Me When You Break Up” Makes Top 40 At Pop Radio

Tate McRae Returning For Performance On March 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”