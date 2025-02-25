Tate McRae’s “So Close To What” Projected For #1 With 60K US Sales, 150K Total US Units

Tate McRae’s “So Close To What” is headed for a #1 debut in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the artist’s well-received third studio album should generate 60K in pure US album sales during the February 21-27 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may debut with 150K in total first-week US units.

Both figures will be the week’s best, earning McRae #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts.

“I Used To Think I Could Fly” and “Think Later,” McRae’s previous studio releases, both started at #3 on the Billboard 200.