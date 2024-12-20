Stray Kids’ “Hop” Wins US Album Sales Race, Debuts As Clear #1 Overall

Stray Kids’ “Hop” posted unsurprisingly big opening-week numbers, ranking as America’s #1 album for both pure sales and overall consumption activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, the mixtape sold 178K pure US copies during the December 13-19 tracking week. With units from track streams and sales included, it generated just over 188K in total first-week US consumption.

Both figures comfortably rank as the week’s best.

Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department,” the week’s pure sales runner-up, sold 52K copies this week. Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX,” the #2 album for total activity, posted a weekly consumption total of 99K.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ from those reported by Hits, but the outcome — a #1 bow on Top Album Sales and the Billboard 200 — should be a lock for “Hop.”