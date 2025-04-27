in Music News

Doechii’s “Anxiety” Rises To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Doechii scores her second rhythmic radio #1 this month.

Doechii - Anxiety video screenshot | TDE/Capitol

For the second time in April, Doechii scores a number one hit at rhythmic radio.

The artist, who topped the Mediabase rhythmic chart earlier this month with “DENIAL IS A RIVER,” leads this week’s chart with “Anxiety.”

The song jumps three places to #1 on this week’s listing, thanks to the ~6,305 spins it received during the April 20-26 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,188.

Up three places, Drake’s “Nokia” earns #2 on the listing. SZA’s “BMF” falls two levels to #3, while The Weeknd’s “Cry For Me” drops two places to #4.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” also falls two spots, in its case dropping from #3 to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

