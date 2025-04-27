Doechii’s “Anxiety” Rises To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

For the second time in April, Doechii scores a number one hit at rhythmic radio.

The artist, who topped the Mediabase rhythmic chart earlier this month with “DENIAL IS A RIVER,” leads this week’s chart with “Anxiety.”

The song jumps three places to #1 on this week’s listing, thanks to the ~6,305 spins it received during the April 20-26 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,188.

Up three places, Drake’s “Nokia” earns #2 on the listing. SZA’s “BMF” falls two levels to #3, while The Weeknd’s “Cry For Me” drops two places to #4.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” also falls two spots, in its case dropping from #3 to #5.