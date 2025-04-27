Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Luther” Enjoys 2nd Week Atop Pop Radio Chart, 3rd Week At #1 On Urban Listing

Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” extends its reign at both pop and urban radio this week. The song spends a second consecutive week atop the Mediabase chart for the former, while notching a second straight — and third total — week at #1 on Mediabase’s urban listing.

— “luther” tops the pop chart thanks to the ~15,400 spins it received during the April 20-26 tracking period. The count bests last week’s mark by 555.

Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” holds at #2 on the pop chart, while Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” spends a second week at #3.

Lola Young’s “Messy” remains #4 on the listing, while Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” keeps at #5.

— “luther” meanwhile garnered ~5,677 urban spins during the tracking period (+369).

Drake’s “Nokia” rises three spots to #2 on the urban chart, while Chris Brown’s “Residuals” stays at #3. Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” drops two spots to #4, and SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” slides one spot to #5.