Returning To You, Me & Tuscany: Allison Chen, Cassiesbooktok, Alana Lintao, Cassie Yeung Shined At Official Events

“You, Me & Tuscany” hit theaters this month, debuting at #4 on the box office chart and retaining a Top 5 position in its second week.
As has become the norm, Universal Pictures preceded the film with a series of special events and screenings.
One such screening took place at Carbone in New York City, with dozens of high-profile influencers and content creators joining stars from the film at the celebration.
Two days later, Universal hosted a formal premiere at Lincoln Center in New York City. Along with high-profile guests, the red carpet event showcased the Fiat Topolino.
Among those spotted at one or both of the events were creators like Allison Chen, Cassie (of Cassiesbooktok), Alana Lintao, and Cassie Yeung.
Official photos of the women at the “You, Me & Tuscany” events follow.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Allison Chen attends a Universal Pictures special event for You, Me & Tuscany, at Carbone on April 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Allison Chen attends a Universal Pictures special event for You, Me & Tuscany, at Carbone on April 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Cassiesbooktok and Alana Lintao attend a Universal Pictures special event for You, Me & Tuscany, at Carbone on April 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Cassiesbooktok attends the premiere of YOU, ME & TUSCANY presented by Universal Pictures at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Cassiesbooktok attends a Universal Pictures special event for You, Me & Tuscany, at Carbone on April 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Alana Lintao attends a Universal Pictures special event for You, Me & Tuscany, at Carbone on April 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Alana Lintao attends the premiere of YOU, ME & TUSCANY presented by Universal Pictures at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Cassie Yeung attends the premiere of YOU, ME & TUSCANY presented by Universal Pictures at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Cassie Yeung attends the premiere of YOU, ME & TUSCANY presented by Universal Pictures at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)