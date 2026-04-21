Returning To You, Me & Tuscany: Allison Chen, Cassiesbooktok, Alana Lintao, Cassie Yeung Shined At Official Events

“You, Me & Tuscany” hit theaters this month, debuting at #4 on the box office chart and retaining a Top 5 position in its second week.

As has become the norm, Universal Pictures preceded the film with a series of special events and screenings.

One such screening took place at Carbone in New York City, with dozens of high-profile influencers and content creators joining stars from the film at the celebration.

Two days later, Universal hosted a formal premiere at Lincoln Center in New York City. Along with high-profile guests, the red carpet event showcased the Fiat Topolino.

Among those spotted at one or both of the events were creators like Allison Chen, Cassie (of Cassiesbooktok), Alana Lintao, and Cassie Yeung.

Official photos of the women at the “You, Me & Tuscany” events follow.