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Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t We” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio; Ella Langley Collaboration Claims #2

“Don’t We” completes its run to #1 at country radio.

Morgan Wallen - Don't We | YouTube Audio Cover

Country powerhouse Morgan Wallen adds to his collection of radio number ones this week, as “Don’t We” reaches the pinnacle of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

In a rare chart feat, he also claims the #2 position, courtesy of his Ella Langley collaboration “I Can’t Love You Anymore.”

Along with ruling for chart points, “Don’t We” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the July 19-25 tracking period.

Luke Combs’ “Be By You” rises one spot to #3, as Jason Aldean’s “Don’t Tell On Me” drops from #1 to #4. Bailey Zimmerman’s “Chevy Silverado” concurrently holds at #5.

Bailey zimmermandon't weElla langleyI can't love you anymorejason aldeanluke combsmorgan wallen

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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