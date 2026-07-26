Morgan Wallen’s “Don’t We” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio; Ella Langley Collaboration Claims #2

Country powerhouse Morgan Wallen adds to his collection of radio number ones this week, as “Don’t We” reaches the pinnacle of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

In a rare chart feat, he also claims the #2 position, courtesy of his Ella Langley collaboration “I Can’t Love You Anymore.”

Along with ruling for chart points, “Don’t We” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the July 19-25 tracking period.

Luke Combs’ “Be By You” rises one spot to #3, as Jason Aldean’s “Don’t Tell On Me” drops from #1 to #4. Bailey Zimmerman’s “Chevy Silverado” concurrently holds at #5.