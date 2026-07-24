“The Shards” Stars Booked For July 27 “Good Morning America,” “GMA 3” Episodes

The FX-Hulu original series adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ “The Shards” premieres on August 5.

Ahead of the launch, five principals from the show will appear on “Good Morning America” and “GMA3.”

According to ABC, Kaia Gerber, Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Hayes Warner, and Graham Campbell will drop by the two daytime talk shows on Monday, July 27.

That day’s broadcasts will also feature Emmy Rossum, Chef Jae Lee, and Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto.

As a reminder, all listings are subject to change.