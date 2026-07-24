in TV News

“The Shards” Stars Booked For July 27 “Good Morning America,” “GMA 3” Episodes

Kaia Gerber, Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Hayes Warner, and Graham Campbell will support the new series.

The Shards - FX promo banner

The FX-Hulu original series adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ “The Shards” premieres on August 5.

Ahead of the launch, five principals from the show will appear on “Good Morning America” and “GMA3.”

According to ABC, Kaia Gerber, Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Hayes Warner, and Graham Campbell will drop by the two daytime talk shows on Monday, July 27.

That day’s broadcasts will also feature Emmy Rossum, Chef Jae Lee, and Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto.

As a reminder, all listings are subject to change.

graham campbellhayes warnerHomer GereIgby Rigneykaia gerber

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Drew Starkey Scheduled For July 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”