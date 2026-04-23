Olivia Rodrigo Booked For Interview On April 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Olivia Rodrigo is headed back to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The singer-songwriter will be an interview guest on the April 30 edition of the late-night talk show. Along with discussing her recently released single “drop dead” and forthcoming album “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” Rodrigo will chat about her upcoming “SNL” gig.
Rodrigo will pull double duty (hosting and performing) on the May 2 “SNL.”
The April 30 “Fallon” episode will also feature a chat with Richard Gadd and a performance by Bruce Hornsby.