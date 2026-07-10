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Sydney Sweeney Hypes SYRN Fantasy Lace Halter Bodysuit In Sexy New Social Media Video

The actress and entrepreneur looks incredible in the new post.

Sydney Sweeney wows in the Fantasy Lace Halter Bodysuit from SYRN

In showcasing its various looks, SYRN has an obvious advantage: its founder is one of the most famous — and famously attractive — women in the world.

Sydney Sweeney is the force behind the brand, and she regularly pieces its clothing for social media promotion. That trend continued Friday, as Sweeney shared a stunning new video in support of SYRN.

Posted to Instagram Friday morning, the video finds Sweeney on a balcony wearing The Fantasy Lace Halter Bodysuit in the “Pillow Fight” color. She looks incredible, and the clip quickly generated ample social buzz; fellow knockout Livvy Dunne was one of the first to express praise.

The video follows.

sydney sweeneysyrn

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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