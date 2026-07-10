Sydney Sweeney Hypes SYRN Fantasy Lace Halter Bodysuit In Sexy New Social Media Video

In showcasing its various looks, SYRN has an obvious advantage: its founder is one of the most famous — and famously attractive — women in the world.

Sydney Sweeney is the force behind the brand, and she regularly pieces its clothing for social media promotion. That trend continued Friday, as Sweeney shared a stunning new video in support of SYRN.

Posted to Instagram Friday morning, the video finds Sweeney on a balcony wearing The Fantasy Lace Halter Bodysuit in the “Pillow Fight” color. She looks incredible, and the clip quickly generated ample social buzz; fellow knockout Livvy Dunne was one of the first to express praise.

The video follows.