in Hot On Social

DiJonai Carrington Revisits Viral Outfit from Sky vs. Aces Game In Stunning New Selfie

Carrington delivered yet another courtside slay.

DjJonai Carrington showcases her Sky-Aces look in an Instagram story | Via @dijonai on July 5, 2026

As she works to return from injury, DiJonai Carrington continues to support her Chicago Sky teammates from the sideline. This past Friday, the WNBA star made waves with her highly supportive energy — and highly memorable courtside white and pink courtside outfit.

Carrington’s look commanded ample attention on social media, and understandably so. It was another unique slay for the athlete who bolsters her stellar on-court game with elevated fashion.

Sunday morning, Carrington showcased the look with a selfie on her Instagram story. She unsurprisingly looked great.

That photo follows, as does her most recent Instagram “photo dump.”

DjJonai Carrington showcases her Sky-Aces look in an Instagram story | Via @dijonai on July 5, 2026

dijonai carringtonwnba

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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