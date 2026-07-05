DiJonai Carrington Revisits Viral Outfit from Sky vs. Aces Game In Stunning New Selfie

As she works to return from injury, DiJonai Carrington continues to support her Chicago Sky teammates from the sideline. This past Friday, the WNBA star made waves with her highly supportive energy — and highly memorable courtside white and pink courtside outfit.

Carrington’s look commanded ample attention on social media, and understandably so. It was another unique slay for the athlete who bolsters her stellar on-court game with elevated fashion.

Sunday morning, Carrington showcased the look with a selfie on her Instagram story. She unsurprisingly looked great.

That photo follows, as does her most recent Instagram “photo dump.”