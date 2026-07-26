The Chainsmokers & Oaks’ “Echo” Officially Reaches #1 On Dance Radio Chart

Last week, The Chainsmokers & Oaks’ “Echo” appeared at #3 on the Mediabase dance radio chart. This week, it improves to #1.

The song tops the chart thanks to the ~619 plays it received during the July 19-25 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 102 spins.

Madonna’s “Love Sensation” also makes a big move this week, rising three places to #2.

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta’s “Sad Girls” follows with a three-place lift to #3, while Kaskade, Layton Giordani, and Natalie Jane’s “Meet Again” ascends three levels to #4.

Aluna, Timbaland & Will Sass’ “Houseboy” concurrently drops three places to #5.

Kungs & Boys Noize’s “Gimme Love,” last week’s leader, settles for #6 on this week’s Mediabase dance chart.