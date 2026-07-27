in Culture News, Music News

Special Look: Cardi B Takes The Stage At Pacha New York As Summer Celebration Continues

The hip-hop superstar was part of another electric night at Pacha.

From Ibiza to Brooklyn: Cardi B Takes the Stage at Pacha New York | Photo: Rommel Demano/BFA for Pacha

Pacha New York has been the place to be all summer, and it maintained that reputation this past weekend.

This weekend featured a one-night-only gig from Cardi B, who showcased her signature charisma and energy for an attentive crowd of thousands in Brooklyn.

The performance featured several of the hip-hop superstar’s recognizable hits, including “Bodak Yellow,” “WAP,” “Up,” and “Outside.”

Celebrating its inaugural season in Brooklyn, Pacha New York has brought the Ibiza energy to the Big Apple all summer. The venue has been host to high-profile musical acts and some of the top faces in entertainment and social media.

Photos from Cardi B’s performance follow.

From Ibiza to Brooklyn: Cardi B Takes the Stage at Pacha New York | Photo: Rommel Demano/BFA for Pacha
From Ibiza to Brooklyn: Cardi B Takes the Stage at Pacha New York | Photo: Rommel Demano/BFA for Pacha
From Ibiza to Brooklyn: Cardi B Takes the Stage at Pacha New York | Photo: Rommel Demano/BFA for Pacha
From Ibiza to Brooklyn: Cardi B Takes the Stage at Pacha New York | Photo: Rommel Demano/BFA for Pacha

cardi bpacha

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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