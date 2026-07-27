Special Look: Cardi B Takes The Stage At Pacha New York As Summer Celebration Continues

Pacha New York has been the place to be all summer, and it maintained that reputation this past weekend.

This weekend featured a one-night-only gig from Cardi B, who showcased her signature charisma and energy for an attentive crowd of thousands in Brooklyn.

The performance featured several of the hip-hop superstar’s recognizable hits, including “Bodak Yellow,” “WAP,” “Up,” and “Outside.”

Celebrating its inaugural season in Brooklyn, Pacha New York has brought the Ibiza energy to the Big Apple all summer. The venue has been host to high-profile musical acts and some of the top faces in entertainment and social media.

Photos from Cardi B’s performance follow.