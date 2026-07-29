First Look: Sadie Sink Appears On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2322 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sadie Sink during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 -- (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” opens this week, and stars from the film have been celebrating the occasion with high-profile appearances.
Wednesday, Sadie Sink makes one such appearance, dropping by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for an interview.
She also joins Fallon for a “You Read My Mind” game.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” also features an interview with Fabien Frankel. Shaboozey then closes the broadcast with a musical performance.
The episode will hit the NBC airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. First-look photos of Sadie Sink’s appearance follow.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2322 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sadie Sink and host Jimmy Fallon during You Read My Mind on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2322 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sadie Sink and host Jimmy Fallon during You Read My Mind on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2322 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sadie Sink during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2322 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sadie Sink during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 — (Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC)
jimmy fallon nbc sadie sink the tonight show
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