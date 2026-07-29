First Look: Sadie Sink Appears On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” opens this week, and stars from the film have been celebrating the occasion with high-profile appearances.

Wednesday, Sadie Sink makes one such appearance, dropping by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” for an interview.

She also joins Fallon for a “You Read My Mind” game.

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Tonight Show” also features an interview with Fabien Frankel. Shaboozey then closes the broadcast with a musical performance.

The episode will hit the NBC airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. First-look photos of Sadie Sink’s appearance follow.