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Temper City’s “Self Aware” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

The viral hit ascends to #1 at alternative radio.

Temper City - Self Aware video screenshot

Temper City’s buzzy “Self Aware” rises to #1 on the latest Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up place from last week’s position, “Self Aware” earns #1 thanks to the ~2,673 spins it received during the July 19-25 tracking period. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 293 plays.

Death Cab For Cutie’s “Riptides” moves into the runner-up spot, rising two places to #2.

Dirty Heads’ “One Of Those Days” concurrently falls two levels to #3, as Julia Wolf’s “In My Room” jumps two places to #4.

Dexter and the Moonrocks’ “Freakin’ Out” again claims the chart’s #5 position.

death cab for cutiedexter and the moonrocksdirty headsJulia wolfself awaretemper city

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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