Temper City’s “Self Aware” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

Temper City’s buzzy “Self Aware” rises to #1 on the latest Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up place from last week’s position, “Self Aware” earns #1 thanks to the ~2,673 spins it received during the July 19-25 tracking period. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 293 plays.

Death Cab For Cutie’s “Riptides” moves into the runner-up spot, rising two places to #2.

Dirty Heads’ “One Of Those Days” concurrently falls two levels to #3, as Julia Wolf’s “In My Room” jumps two places to #4.

Dexter and the Moonrocks’ “Freakin’ Out” again claims the chart’s #5 position.