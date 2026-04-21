First Look: RAYE Performs On Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is making its final episodes count, routinely featuring high-profile guests in its iconic New York City studio.

RAYE, one such guest, delivers the closing musical performance Tuesday.

RAYE takes the stage after Colbert interviews John Kerry and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the CBS airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. The RAYE performance should start at around 12:25AM.

Prior to airing Tuesday’s episode, CBS shared a collection of first-look photos from the taping.