First Look: RAYE Performs On Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Raye during Tuesday’s April 21, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is making its final episodes count, routinely featuring high-profile guests in its iconic New York City studio.
RAYE, one such guest, delivers the closing musical performance Tuesday.
RAYE takes the stage after Colbert interviews John Kerry and Neil deGrasse Tyson.
Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the CBS airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. The RAYE performance should start at around 12:25AM.
Prior to airing Tuesday’s episode, CBS shared a collection of first-look photos from the taping.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Raye during Tuesday’s April 21, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Raye during Tuesday’s April 21, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Raye during Tuesday’s April 21, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Raye during Tuesday’s April 21, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
cbs raye stephen colbert the late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.