Ella Langley Rocks American Eagle Denim Shorts, Slays In New Instagram Post

Fueled by the success of hits like “Choosin’ Texas” and “Be Her,” Ella Langley has emerged as one of music’s top forces in 2026 — and one of the top country crossovers in many years.

As her songs continue to light up the airwaves, her signature look and style continue to make waves on social.

Friday, she scored big engagement for a new post centered around American Eagle denim shorts.

Calling the shorts a “summer staple,” Langley shared a combination of a phone shot and official photoshoot content in the look.

The new post follows below.