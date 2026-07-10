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Ella Langley Rocks American Eagle Denim Shorts, Slays In New Instagram Post

The country music sensation wows in an American Eagle look.

Ella Langley in American Eagle Denim | July 10, 2026 instagram post

Fueled by the success of hits like “Choosin’ Texas” and “Be Her,” Ella Langley has emerged as one of music’s top forces in 2026 — and one of the top country crossovers in many years.

As her songs continue to light up the airwaves, her signature look and style continue to make waves on social.

Friday, she scored big engagement for a new post centered around American Eagle denim shorts.

Calling the shorts a “summer staple,” Langley shared a combination of a phone shot and official photoshoot content in the look.

The new post follows below.

american eagleElla langley

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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