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First Look: Bebe Rexha Delivers Performance On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The singer-songwriter takes the stage on Monday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2320 -- Pictured: Musical guest Bebe Rexha performs on Monday, July 27, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

It is Monday night, which means a new week’s worth of “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes is getting underway.

Monday’s broadcast closes with a performance from Bebe Rexha.

The singer-songwriter takes the stage at the end of an episode that also features interviews with Jim Gaffigan and Karlie Kloss. An audience member additionally participates in a game of “One Answer Only.”

Filmed in advance, the episode was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Bebe Rexha performance will start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2320 — Pictured: Musical guest Bebe Rexha performs on Monday, July 27, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2320 — Pictured: Musical guest Bebe Rexha performs on Monday, July 27, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2320 — Pictured: Musical guest Bebe Rexha performs on Monday, July 27, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

bebe rexhajimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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