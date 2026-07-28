First Look: Bebe Rexha Delivers Performance On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2320 -- Pictured: Musical guest Bebe Rexha performs on Monday, July 27, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
It is Monday night, which means a new week’s worth of “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes is getting underway.
Monday’s broadcast closes with a performance from Bebe Rexha.
The singer-songwriter takes the stage at the end of an episode that also features interviews with Jim Gaffigan and Karlie Kloss. An audience member additionally participates in a game of “One Answer Only.”
Filmed in advance, the episode was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Bebe Rexha performance will start at around 12:25AM.
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