Ashtin Earle, Inde Navarrette, Natalie Violette, Rowan Blanchard Spotted At Marc Jacobs Spring 2027 Runway Show

Marc Jacobs took center stage at the New York Public Library Monday, as the designer’s Spring 2027 collection was unveiled during a high-profile runway show.

Along with stunning models and stunning looks, the show welcomed a high-profile guest list of celebrities and pop culture tastemakers.

The list of attendees, all of whom looked gorgeous in their own right, included names like Ashtin Earle, Inde Navarrette, Natalie Violette, and Rowan Blanchard.

“In learning how to better recognize abundance, even in life’s most uncertain moments, amidst challenge lay purpose, and through challenge lay possibility,” said Jacobs in the official show notes.

Photos of the aforementioned women follow, courtesy of Marc Jacobs publicity.