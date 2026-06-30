in Culture News, Runway

Ashtin Earle, Inde Navarrette, Natalie Violette, Rowan Blanchard Spotted At Marc Jacobs Spring 2027 Runway Show

They looked stunning at Monday’s runway show in New York.

Ashtin Earle | Marc Jacobs Runway Show - New York Public Library - June 29, 2026 - Photo by Jason Lowrie/BFA for Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs took center stage at the New York Public Library Monday, as the designer’s Spring 2027 collection was unveiled during a high-profile runway show.

Along with stunning models and stunning looks, the show welcomed a high-profile guest list of celebrities and pop culture tastemakers.

The list of attendees, all of whom looked gorgeous in their own right, included names like Ashtin Earle, Inde Navarrette, Natalie Violette, and Rowan Blanchard.

“In learning how to better recognize abundance, even in life’s most uncertain moments, amidst challenge lay purpose, and through challenge lay possibility,” said Jacobs in the official show notes.

Photos of the aforementioned women follow, courtesy of Marc Jacobs publicity.

Natalie Violette | Marc Jacobs Runway Show – New York Public Library – June 29, 2026 – Photo by Jason Lowrie/BFA for Marc Jacobs
Natalie Violette | Marc Jacobs Runway Show – New York Public Library – June 29, 2026 – Photo by Jason Lowrie/BFA for Marc Jacobs
Inde Navarrette | Marc Jacobs Runway Show – New York Public Library – June 29, 2026 – Photo by Jason Lowrie/BFA for Marc Jacobs
Inde Navarrette | Marc Jacobs Runway Show – New York Public Library – June 29, 2026 – Photo by Jason Lowrie/BFA for Marc Jacobs
Rowan Blanchard | Marc Jacobs Runway Show – New York Public Library – June 29, 2026 – Photo by Jason Lowrie/BFA for Marc Jacobs
Rowan Blanchard | Marc Jacobs Runway Show – New York Public Library – June 29, 2026 – Photo by Jason Lowrie/BFA for Marc Jacobs
Ashtin Earle | Marc Jacobs Runway Show – New York Public Library – June 29, 2026 – Photo by Jason Lowrie/BFA for Marc Jacobs
Ashtin Earle | Marc Jacobs Runway Show – New York Public Library – June 29, 2026 – Photo by Jason Lowrie/BFA for Marc Jacobs
Ashtin Earle | Marc Jacobs Runway Show – New York Public Library – June 29, 2026 – Photo by Jason Lowrie/BFA for Marc Jacobs

ashtin earleinde navarrettemarc jacobsNatalie violetteRowan Blanchard

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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