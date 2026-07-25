Jessica Oskam Looks Beautiful At LA Creator Screening For “One Night Only”

The August 7 theatrical opening of “One Night Only” is approaching, which means Universal’s promotional events and screenings are getting underway.

One took place Friday, as Universal welcomed numerous social personalities and content creators for a special screening in Los Angeles.

Hosted by cast member Este Haim, the celebration took place at Grandmaster Records. Numerous high-profile creators were there, including TikTok standout Jessica Oskam. Oskam looked unsurprisingly beautiful at the celebration.

From popular comedy director Will Gluck, “One Night Only” stars Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro as strangers who meet on the one night of the year where premarital sex is legal.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: Jessica Oskam attends A Special Creator Screening of “One Night Only” with Este Haim, Presented by Universal Pictures, at Grandmaster Recorders