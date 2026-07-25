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Jessica Oskam Looks Beautiful At LA Creator Screening For “One Night Only”

The content creator was in attendance at Friday’s screening.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 24: Jessica Oskam attends A Special Creator Screening of "One Night Only" with Este Haim, Presented by Universal Pictures, at Grandmaster Recorders on July 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

The August 7 theatrical opening of “One Night Only” is approaching, which means Universal’s promotional events and screenings are getting underway.

One took place Friday, as Universal welcomed numerous social personalities and content creators for a special screening in Los Angeles.

Hosted by cast member Este Haim, the celebration took place at Grandmaster Records. Numerous high-profile creators were there, including TikTok standout Jessica Oskam. Oskam looked unsurprisingly beautiful at the celebration.

From popular comedy director Will Gluck, “One Night Only” stars Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro as strangers who meet on the one night of the year where premarital sex is legal.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: Jessica Oskam attends A Special Creator Screening of “One Night Only” with Este Haim, Presented by Universal Pictures, at Grandmaster Recorders on July 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: Jessica Oskam attends A Special Creator Screening of “One Night Only” with Este Haim, Presented by Universal Pictures, at Grandmaster Recorders on July 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: Jessica Oskam attends A Special Creator Screening of “One Night Only” with Este Haim, Presented by Universal Pictures, at Grandmaster Recorders

Jessica oskamone night only

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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