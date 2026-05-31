in Culture News, Runway

Gabriela “Gabi” Moura Shines On Another Iconic Runway, Wowing During Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week Show

Last year, she was a standout of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 30: Gabriela Moura walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week At W South Beach at W South Beach on May 30, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Long a social media sensation, Gabriela “Gabi” Moura is also becoming a major force in traditional modeling realms.

Last year, she shined during the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. This weekend, she made waves on another storied runway.

After appearing in the accompanying publication, Moura walked the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show during Miami Swim Week.

One look saw the influencer-model showcasing her famously perfect bikini body in a yellow suit. It left no doubt her allure as a model and potential to make a long-term impact in the runway world.

Photos from Gabi’s time on the runway follow, courtesy of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Gabriela Moura walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week At W South Beach at W South Beach on May 30, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Gabriela Moura walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week At W South Beach at W South Beach on May 30, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Gabriela Moura walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week At W South Beach at W South Beach on May 30, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

gabi mouraGabriela mouraMiami swim weeksports illustrated swimsuit

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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