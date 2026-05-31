Gabriela “Gabi” Moura Shines On Another Iconic Runway, Wowing During Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week Show

Long a social media sensation, Gabriela “Gabi” Moura is also becoming a major force in traditional modeling realms.

Last year, she shined during the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. This weekend, she made waves on another storied runway.

After appearing in the accompanying publication, Moura walked the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show during Miami Swim Week.

One look saw the influencer-model showcasing her famously perfect bikini body in a yellow suit. It left no doubt her allure as a model and potential to make a long-term impact in the runway world.

Photos from Gabi’s time on the runway follow, courtesy of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.