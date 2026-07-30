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Shane Gillis, Betty Gilpin, Role Model Scheduled For August 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC shares the lineup for next Thursday’s “Fallon.”

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1886 -- Pictured: Musical guest Role Model performs "Some Protector" on Saturday, October 11, 2025 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

NBC confirmed a compelling lineup for the Thursday, August 6 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to the network, comedian Shane Gillis will appear as the lead interview guest. Actress Betty Gilpin will also chat with Fallon on the broadcast.

Role Model will then appear in a dual role, talking with Fallon and delivering a musical performance.

Other upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:

Wednesday, July 29: Guests include Sadie Sink, Fabien Frankel and musical guest Shaboozey. Show #2322

Thursday, July 30: Guests include Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey and musical guest Feid. Show #2323

Friday, July 31: Guests include Tom Holland, Mary Steenburgen and musical guest Sienna Spiro. (OAD 7/13/26)

Monday, August 3: Guests include Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler and musical guest Chance the Rapper. Show #2324

Tuesday, August 4: Guests include Colman Domingo, Monica Barbaro and comedian Zarna Garg. Show #2325

Wednesday, August 5: Guests include Elliot Page, Bobby Flay and musical guest The Red Clay Strays. Show #2326

Betty gilpinjimmy fallonrole modelShane gillisthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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