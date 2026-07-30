Shane Gillis, Betty Gilpin, Role Model Scheduled For August 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirmed a compelling lineup for the Thursday, August 6 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to the network, comedian Shane Gillis will appear as the lead interview guest. Actress Betty Gilpin will also chat with Fallon on the broadcast.
Role Model will then appear in a dual role, talking with Fallon and delivering a musical performance.
Other upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:
Wednesday, July 29: Guests include Sadie Sink, Fabien Frankel and musical guest Shaboozey. Show #2322
Thursday, July 30: Guests include Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey and musical guest Feid. Show #2323
Friday, July 31: Guests include Tom Holland, Mary Steenburgen and musical guest Sienna Spiro. (OAD 7/13/26)
Monday, August 3: Guests include Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler and musical guest Chance the Rapper. Show #2324
Tuesday, August 4: Guests include Colman Domingo, Monica Barbaro and comedian Zarna Garg. Show #2325
Wednesday, August 5: Guests include Elliot Page, Bobby Flay and musical guest The Red Clay Strays. Show #2326