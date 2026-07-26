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Kehlani & Usher’s “Shoulda Never” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Shoulda Never” takes over the top spot at rhythmic.

Kehlani - Album Cover courtesy of Atlantic

Kehlani’s “Shoulda Never (featuring Usher)” makes a big move to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played ~6,163 times during the July 19-25 tracking period, “Shoulda Never” rises two places to #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 551 plays, representing the format’s third-greatest airplay gain.

Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” holds at #2, as Drake’s “2 Hard 4 The Radio” drops two levels to #3. Drake also appears at #4, courtesy of his “Janice STFU” that spends another week in the position.

Drake then claims a third place in the Top 5; his “Shabang” jumps three places to #5.

Drakekehlanishoulda neverusheryung miami

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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