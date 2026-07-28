KATSEYE’s “Animal” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Many are buzzing over KATSEYE’s “Animal,” including pop radio programmers.

“Animal” received a warm welcome at the format this week, receiving playlist adds from 48 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

The count positions “Animal” as this week’s most added song.

Picked up by 37 new stations, Olivia Rodrigo’s “stupid song” ranks as second-most added. Stella Lefty’s “Boston” follows in third with 35 pickups, while an add count of 34 positions BTS’ “Normal” as fourth-most added.

A new option for 23 stations, ONE OR EIGHT’s “YANKEE SQUAT” registers in fifth place on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: DJ Goja, Jason Derulo & Melody’s “Mi Chico” (22 adds, 6th-most), Hilary Duff’s “Mature” (21 adds, 7th-most), Noah Kahan’s “Orbiter” (17 adds, 8th-most), The Beaches’ “Edge Of The Earth” (15 adds, 9th-most), and Martin Garrix & Ed Sheeran’s “Repeat It” (13 adds, 10th-most).