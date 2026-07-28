in Music News

KATSEYE’s “Animal” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Animal” tops this week’s pop radio add board.

KATSEYE by Rahul Bhatt, courtesy of HYBE

Many are buzzing over KATSEYE’s “Animal,” including pop radio programmers.

“Animal” received a warm welcome at the format this week, receiving playlist adds from 48 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

The count positions “Animal” as this week’s most added song.

Picked up by 37 new stations, Olivia Rodrigo’s “stupid song” ranks as second-most added. Stella Lefty’s “Boston” follows in third with 35 pickups, while an add count of 34 positions BTS’ “Normal” as fourth-most added.

A new option for 23 stations, ONE OR EIGHT’s “YANKEE SQUAT” registers in fifth place on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: DJ Goja, Jason Derulo & Melody’s “Mi Chico” (22 adds, 6th-most), Hilary Duff’s “Mature” (21 adds, 7th-most), Noah Kahan’s “Orbiter” (17 adds, 8th-most), The Beaches’ “Edge Of The Earth” (15 adds, 9th-most), and Martin Garrix & Ed Sheeran’s “Repeat It” (13 adds, 10th-most).

animalbtsdj gojaed sheeranhilary duffjason derulokatseyemartin garrixmelodynoah kahanolivia rodrigoone or eightStella leftythe beaches

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

“One Night Only” Stars Callum Turner, Monica Barbaro To Appear On Back-to-Back “Fallon” Episodes

Charli xcx’s “Music, Fashion, Film” Projected For 50K US Sales, 75K Total US Units